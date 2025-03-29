Amidst Record Levels Of Reported Deaths, Activists Celebrate Māui & Hector’s Dolphins Today At Muriwai Beach

Conservation charity Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders is this weekend celebrating the breeding season of endangered Māui and Hector’s dolphins, at Auckland’s west coast communities of Muriwai and Piha.

This is despite critically low numbers of Māui dolphins, and record reported deaths of dolphins in fishing industry trawl and set nets.

The celebration of living dolphins comes as the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Shane Jones, seeks to strip back accountability and transparency of fisheries bycatch and reduce onboard camera coverage.

Event organiser, and Dolphin Defenders founder and Chair, Christine Rose says “despite the dire state of Māui and Hector’s dolphin mortalities, we’re determined to reconnect coastal communities with their local little taonga through colourful events like these”.

“Local communities had different, local names for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with meanings such as special ocean dweller, and lifelong friend.” We seek to celebrate and uplift that kinship between local people and local dolphins.

“Māui and Hector’s dolphins were once New Zealand’s most abundant dolphins, and they’re only found here. Local communities / hapu had strong connections with local dolphin hapu. Now Māui and Hector’s are among the most endangered dolphins in the world, with their greatest threat being bycatch in trawl and set nets”.

“These joyful celebrations are to commemorate those dolphins still living and loved in communities like Piha and Muriwai, where they often join surfers and swimmers in the waves”.

“Through connections between dolphins and people, we will stand against the war on nature we’re seeing from the Luxon government, especially from Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones”.

“Jones’ attempts to weaken fisheries rules are a direct attack on Māui and Hector’s dolphins”. “In fact, Jones denies that Māui even exist. If he gets his way, they won’t exist for much longer”, says Mrs Rose.

“Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders are celebrating these special little dolphins, because good must triumph over evil.”

Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders recently completed a successful two month tour of the South Island which received huge support from the public in coastal communities. Piha and Muriwai have strong connections with the ocean, and Māui dolphins in particular.

Saturday and Sunday’s events will be colourful, vibrant celebrations of Māui and Hector’s dolphins, with music provided by bands Unidos de Aotearoa at Muriwai and Ak Samba at Piha, in a public, interactive procession along Muriwai and Piha beaches

When: 1.30pm Saturday 29 March, 2025 at South Muriwai, access from Motutara Rd

1.30pm Sunday 30 March, 2025 at South Piha, access from Marine Parade

Who: Locals, beach goers, members of the public with the band AK Samba

Why: To celebrate local dolphins, the smallest in the world, and among the rarest, with local community members and other beach goers

