Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Dog Incident, Katikati

Saturday, 29 March 2025, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following an incident in Katikati.

At around 2.50pm yesterday, Police were alerted to two people sustaining dog bite injuries.

One person was transported the Katikati Medical Centre in a critical condition, where sadly they died a short time later.

Another person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital, where they remain.

Animal Management staff have taken the dogs involved in the incident.

Police are making enquiries into the incident on behalf of the Coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 