Fatal Dog Incident, Katikati

One person has died following an incident in Katikati.

At around 2.50pm yesterday, Police were alerted to two people sustaining dog bite injuries.

One person was transported the Katikati Medical Centre in a critical condition, where sadly they died a short time later.

Another person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital, where they remain.

Animal Management staff have taken the dogs involved in the incident.

Police are making enquiries into the incident on behalf of the Coroner.

