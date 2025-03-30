Name Release – Fatal Crash, Pahiatua-Mangahao Road

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a crash on Pahiatua-Mangahao Road on 23 February.

He was 17-year-old Corey James Wiki, from Woodville.

Police extend our condolences during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

