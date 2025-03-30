Name Release – Fatal Crash, Pahiatua-Mangahao Road
Sunday, 30 March 2025, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died
following a crash on Pahiatua-Mangahao Road on 23
February.
He was 17-year-old Corey James Wiki, from
Woodville.
Police extend our condolences during this
difficult time.
Enquiries into the crash remain
ongoing.
