Direct Discharge Of Treated Wastewater Into Shotover River To Commence On Monday Morning

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will commence direct discharge of fully treated wastewater into the Shotover River from Monday morning, 31 March 2025.

This follows approval to exercise powers under section 330/330A of the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) to commence emergency work to address ongoing issues with the disposal field. Importantly, the issues do not relate to the treatment plant itself, or the quality of the wastewater which is highly treated.

The use of emergency powers has been confirmed following notification by QAC of increased waterfowl activity around the ponded field which poses an elevated risk to aircraft operations in the area (including being close to/under the main flight path).

A resource consent for this interim disposal method will be sought from Otago Regional Council retrospectively, and must be lodged within 20 working days of formally notifying them of the works.

The decision was signalled at a media stand-up held at Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday 26 March 2025.

There is a comprehensive set of frequently asked questions available on the QLDC website, see links below.

Information on interim discharge approach at Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/shotover-wastewater-treatment-plant/short-term-approach-for-managing-wastewater-discharge/

Information on long term discharge solution at Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/shotover-wastewater-treatment-plant/long-term-solution-for-shotover-wastewater-treatment-plant/

Information on stage three of upgrades to Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/major-projects/shotover-wastewater-treatment-plant/shotover-wastewater-treatment-plant-stage-3-upgrades/

QLDC media stand-up on Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant (26 March 2025): https://youtu.be/IQhwkhFjkjU

