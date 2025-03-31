Fatal Crash, Oparau, Otorohanga
Monday, 31 March 2025, 8:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on
Kawhia Road, Oparau, last night.
Emergency services
were called to the scene about 8.45pm.
The sole
occupant died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has
examined the scene, and the death will be referred to the
Coroner.
