Serious Crash, Wairere Road, Hamilton - Waikato
Monday, 31 March 2025, 8:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on Wairere Road, Queenwood,
Hamilton.
Police were called about
7.12am.
Initial indications are there have been
serious injuries.
Diversions will be in place, and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
