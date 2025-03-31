Serious Crash, Wairere Road, Hamilton - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Wairere Road, Queenwood, Hamilton.

Police were called about 7.12am.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

Diversions will be in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

