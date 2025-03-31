Food Hubs Are Now Feeding Over Half A Million Kiwis Every Month, Yet Stock Levels Stay The Same – NZFN Survey Finds

Latest findings from the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), Aotearoa’s largest 'for-purpose' surplus food distributor, reveal that its recipient Food Hubs are now feeding over half a million people per month, while struggling with the same amount of stock levels.

NZFN’s Food Security Snapshot is conducted twice a year to better understand the state of food security for its 60+ recipient Food Hubs – organisations across the whole country who supply food and support services directly to their communities or other frontline organisations in their region.

The latest data from July to December 2024 shows that NZFN provided food to over 500,000 individuals each month through its partner Food Hubs, an increase from approximately 454,000 in the previous survey covering January to June 2024.

During the same period, the Food Hubs distributed over 13 million kilograms of food to the community, a slight increase from 12.3 million kilograms in the first half of the year.

Despite the growing demand for food support nationwide, NZFN’s Food Hubs are struggling to distribute enough stock, forcing them to reduce the size of food parcels and turn away new recipient agencies.

Gavin Findlay, NZFN CEO says, “These findings highlight something that we have been hearing anecdotally for months: that the need for food support is climbing exponentially and more Kiwi families are turning to support services as financial strain means making some really difficult sacrifices.

“This period also encapsulated the holiday season which is extremely tough – just think about all of those extra expenses, from buying gifts to hosting extended family, which can be the breaking point for already stretched budgets.”

A third of recipients have not sought food support before

Food Hubs reported that almost a third (30%) of their monthly recipients are new, a challenge that has been consistent in every single Food Security Snapshot. With food prices reported to have increased by 2.4% in the 12 months leading up to February 2025 (Stats NZ), this is ongoing evidence that food insecurity is impacting Kiwis from all walks of life, often those who are employed and from dual-income households but still struggle to make ends meet.

Mirroring this socio-economic landscape, the most frequently reported reasons for people seeking assistance from Food Hubs have remained consistent with the rising cost of living as the most stated reason (93%) followed by low household / individual income due to low paying jobs (67%), unemployment (59%), and unexpected bills or expenses (51%).

However, the Food Hubs stated some more specific reasons that their recipients are coming to them for help, which provide some colour to the unique challenges many families are facing. For example, having too many whānau living in the same house, those struggling with addiction, mental health issues or debt, being declined by WINZ, or even being a recent immigrant.

Amy Olsen, Manager at Waitara Foodbank Pātaka Kai, says “Times are tough for a whole variety of people these days. There is no specific demographic for our foodbank users. People who have never used foodbank services before are finding themselves needing assistance. Without the huge input of kai from NZFN we wouldn't be able to meet our community needs as effectively or efficiently as we do now.”

NZFN calls for support as demand outstrips supply

On average, NZFN is supplying approximately 45% of the supply for food support distribution via its hubs across the country, and continues to be an integral part of Aotearoa’s food security ecosystem. While most Food Hubs have relationships with multiple food suppliers to help meet demand, 39% of hubs are receiving more than half of their stock from NZFN.

Trish King, Manager at Te Hiku Pātaka in Kaitaia expresses their gratitude: “Thank you for all the kai you send to Northland, you don't realise how much of a huge impact NZFN is making in [our recipient’s] lives.”

Mel King, General Manager at The Food Basket CHB in Waipukurau, adds, “We have made huge changes as needs dictate and NZFN has been a vital, anchoring part of our operations over the past few years. We wouldn't be able to do this urgent and important work without NZFN backing us up with good food.”

As the supply of this good food continues to be outstripped by demand, NZFN is putting the call out to New Zealand to step up to the plate and support.

“If you’re a food business looking for a solution to your surplus, can donate some stock, or anyone able to support with financial donations so we can purchase high quality, nutritious food and essential items, please get in touch with us so we can continue getting food where it’s needed most. The need is only getting worse,” Findlay says.

