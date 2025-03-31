Police Appealing For Information Following Serious Assaults, Hastings

Hawke's Bay Police are appealing for information from the public in relation to a number of serious assaults in Hastings.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Kemsley says Police were called to a disorder involving a large number of people fighting on King Street at around 3.30am on Sunday 30 March.

"Police arrived and located five people with injuries, some are believed to have been from a weapon.

"They were all transported to hospital to receive treatment."

Police are speaking with several people believed to be involved and are working to establish what has occurred.

"We would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the assaults as we believe they have information that could assist in our investigation," says Detective Sergeant Ryan Kemsley.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage in the King Street area between 3am and 4am on Sunday.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250330/6709.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or via 0800 555 111.

