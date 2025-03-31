Parking Prices Set To Rise 50c Per Hour Across Auckland

Auckland Transport’s parking prices will increase by 50 cents an hour to keep up with the higher costs of keeping your city moving.

The change will come into effect from 14 April.

AT’s Group Manager of Parking Services, John Strawbridge, says the costs to maintain and service the network, in what is a fast-growing region of 1.8 million people, are also increasing.

“Our operational costs have gone up by 13 percent, and we are responding to approximately 30 percent more requests from Aucklanders to respond to issues that are frustrating them, such as blocked driveways, footpaths, and clearways.

"We’ve also been investing in technology infrastructure and compliance tools to ensure parking spaces are used as intended and we are responsive to issues on the network.”

Mr Strawbridge says demand for parking remains high in Auckland’s town and suburban centres.

“Public parking prices are adjusted sustainably and in several ways. The annual review looks at data including market conditions, economic conditions, operating costs, and considers socio-economic factors. We also make adjustments to prices based on demand and do this throughout the year.

“This is similar to the approach taken each year to review public transport fares, which we also changed recently and ensures that users are paying a small share of the costs of running and maintaining Auckland’s parking, so that this doesn’t fall on ratepayers.

“Auckland Council is striving to keep rate increases low, and a small increase in parking prices is one way we are supporting this,” Mr Strawbridge says.

AT’s parking prices last increased in August 2023, by $1, to keep up with costs.

Notes:

From 14 April 2025 parking prices will increase by 50 cents per hour. Hourly charges for parking at all AT-managed carparks will also increase by 50 cents per hour, and daily price caps at these carparks will change as well.

Some areas of Auckland are excluded from this increase if they have had a recent price change (Devonport, Westgate, Eden Terrace South, Freemans Bay, Edgerley Ave in Parnell, and McNaughton Way and Delta Avenue in New Lynn).

