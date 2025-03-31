Māori Communities Exploited By Gambling Companies Hiding Behind Influencers

Online casinos are illegally targeting Māori through influencer content - and Hāpai Te Hauora is backing the DIA’s crackdown as a crucial first step in protecting our communities.

Recent reports have revealed a surge in Māori influencers being used to promote online casinos - a tactic that directly exploits Māori communities already disproportionately impacted by gambling harm.

"These gambling companies are knowingly using Māori influencers to reach Māori audiences. It’s not just harmful - it’s calculated, it’s manipulative, and it shows they have no regard for the wellbeing of our whānau," says Jason Alexander, Hāpai Te Hauora Chief Operating Officer.

Māori make up just 17% of the population, but account for over 30% of gambling harm. These companies know that - and they’re not just ignoring it, they’re exploiting it.

"What’s really worrying is that these same companies - the ones illegally targeting our people now - could be operating legally here as early as next year," Alexander says. "Their current behaviour shows exactly how little they care about whānau. If this is how they act before regulation, what will they do once they’re in the system?"

"This isn’t just about breaking the law - it’s about protecting our whānau. Gambling harm is already ripping through our communities. We can’t let social media become another weapon in that fight."

Hāpai Te Hauora is calling for:

A complete ban on gambling advertising in Aotearoa - including influencer marketing

Education for influencers on the harm these promotions can cause, and accountability for those who continue to participate

Investment in Māori-led, whānau-first solutions to reduce gambling harm

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

