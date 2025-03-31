Maritime Union Says Rail-enabled Ferries A Victory For Common Sense

The Maritime Union has welcomed today’s announcement from Minister of Rail Winston Peters the two new Cook Strait ferries will be publicly owned and rail enabled, meaning that they can carry rail wagons.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says the union had strongly argued for this outcome to the Minister, and the decision was a victory for common sense.

He says rail-enabled ferries ensure the long-term viability of both the national rail network and the Cook Strait ferry connection.

Mr Findlay says the developments around reduced expenditure on the new terminals and port infrastructure will be closely watched by the Union.

He says today’s announcement was probably the best that could be expected in the circumstances given the cancellation of iRex by Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

