Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maritime Union Says Rail-enabled Ferries A Victory For Common Sense

Monday, 31 March 2025, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union has welcomed today’s announcement from Minister of Rail Winston Peters the two new Cook Strait ferries will be publicly owned and rail enabled, meaning that they can carry rail wagons.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay says the union had strongly argued for this outcome to the Minister, and the decision was a victory for common sense.

He says rail-enabled ferries ensure the long-term viability of both the national rail network and the Cook Strait ferry connection.

Mr Findlay says the developments around reduced expenditure on the new terminals and port infrastructure will be closely watched by the Union.

He says today’s announcement was probably the best that could be expected in the circumstances given the cancellation of iRex by Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 