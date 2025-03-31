SH11, Haruru Reopens - Northland
Monday, 31 March 2025, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A stretch of Puketona Road / State Highway 11, closed due
to an earlier fatal crash, has now reopened.
Police
acknowledge the public's understanding and cooperation while
our enquiries were carried out at the scene.
An
investigation is underway into the circumstances of the
fatal
crash.
