Hawke's Bay Schools Climate Change Challenge Now Open

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is excited to announce the launch of the Hawke’s Bay Schools Climate Change Challenge, open to all schools across the region.

Schools can choose from five project categories: renewable energy, sustainable transport, waste reduction, climate resilience, and climate change awareness. With two terms to develop and deliver their projects, students will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovation in addressing climate change.

"Our changing climate impacts us all, especially future generations," says Hinerangi Price, Hawke's Bay Regional Council Environmental Educator. "This challenge encourages positive climate action in our region, and we're excited to support student-led projects that make a real difference."

The top three entries will receive prizes, and all participants will be recognised for their efforts. The Challenge was last held in 2023, with Havelock North High School taking out the top spot for their school-wide plant growing competition.

For more information, including challenge details and registration, visit the HBRC website or contact Hinerangi Price at hinerangi.price@hbrc.govt.nz

