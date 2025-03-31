Update: Vehicle Sought In Relation To Investigation, Miramar

For reference - car sought of this make and model (Photo/Supplied) CCTV image of car sought (Photo/Supplied)

Police investigating a homicide and aggravated burglary in Miramar are appealing for information from the public regarding a vehicle seen in the area, and items of clothing located near the property that was burgled.

At around 2am on Monday 17 March, Police were called to a Darlington Road address after the occupants located an intruder inside their home. A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary in relation to this incident.

Then at around 2.20am on Monday 17 March 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road. Sadly, Mr Nabizadah subsequently died in hospital and a homicide investigation was launched.

A large Police team is working to establish whether the incidents are connected and we are continuing to appeal for any information.

We wish to speak to the driver of a Grey or Silver Mazda Atenza / Mazda 6, 2006 model that was seen driving through Darlington Rd / Camperdown Rd intersection several times between 11.50pm Sunday 16 March and 2.17am Monday 17 March. The CCTV image shows the vehicle and the reference image shows the make and model of the vehicle sought.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We hope that the driver of this car will be able to assist Police with enquiries. If this was you or if you recognise this vehicle and know who the driver is, please contact Police.

We are also interested in information about two items of clothing left at the Darlington Road burglary scene. We believe that both items were left by the burglar and, while a person has already been charged in relation to the burglary, we continue to seek any information about the clothing items.

The first item is a white baseball hat with red swastika on the front.

The second item is a pair of H & H size 8 woman’s gumboots. It is possible that these had been stolen from a nearby residence, maybe a back door, insecure shed or porch by the alleged burglar. Police ask that anyone who believes that these may be their gumboots to please contact us.

We wish to thank the community for their help so far, and we note that community assistance helped identify the man running in Darlington Rd who was the subject of a previous appeal.

We continue to appeal for information about a man seen walking down Camperdown Road from Totara Street and who turned right in to Darlington Road from Camperdown Road at 12.28am. The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.

We understand these incidents are upsetting and concerning for the community and the investigation team are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances around Mr Nabizadah’s death and to bring closure for his family.

If you have any information that could help the investigation teams, please update us at 105 online [1] now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard

© Scoop Media

