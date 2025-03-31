Hospo Workers To Rally: Poverty Is No Joke

WHEN:

Tuesday 1st April

WHERE:

Wellington Te Whanganui a Tara - 4pm-6pm McDonalds Bunny St

Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau - 4pm-6pm McDonalds Britomart

Christchurch Ōtautahi - 7pm-8:30pm 68 Langdons Rd, Papanui

Palmerston North Manawatū - 7:30pm - 8:30pm Globe Theatre

Dunedin Ōtepoti - Car Convoy - 12pm John Wilson Ocean Drive, 1pm rally Clocktower lawn, University of Otago.

WHY:

Every worker deserves a wage they can live on. That remains out of reach for many. On April 1st, the minimum wage will rise by just 35 cents. This is effectively a pay cut for thousands of workers as it is a below inflation adjustment.

"We need a government that is capable of protecting the wellbeing of all working people. Instead, we have a coalition that is allowing its ideological mantras to actively drive up poverty." Said Unite Assistant National Secretary Ben Peterson.

"Working people should not accept this. Unite Union will be seeking meaningful pathways to living wages in their 2025 wage negotiations, with companies like KFC, MCDonalds, Burger King, and other hospitality employers. All workers unhappy with this decision should join Unite to be part of the movement. "

With the minimum wage falling $4.30 short of the living wage ($27.80), the gap between earnings and the cost of living continues to widen. Working people are struggling to make ends meet—but it doesn’t have to be this way. It’s time to say enough.

Unite- Aotearos hospitality Union will hold five rallies across the country, demanding real pathways to a living wage.

Join us at your local rally to support hospitality and other workers in their fight for a living wage for all.

https://www.unite.org.nz/campaigns

