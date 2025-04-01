America’s Cup Update

Nick Hill, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive,

The America’s Cup is a fantastic sporting event that provides significant benefits to the host city and country, so it is with great disappointment that Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) confirms that Auckland is unable to proceed with a bid to host the next America’s Cup 38 in 2027.

Auckland’s bid was contingent on a three-way funding partnership between Auckland Council, central government and the private sector. MBIE has informed TAU that the government is unable provide the funds required and on that basis the bid cannot proceed.

This situation again illustrates the need for a long-term sustainable funding model in New Zealand to support major events. Major events generate significant economic, cultural and social benefits for the country, including increased tourism, job creation and international profile.

The TAU team has worked incredibly hard to try and make this opportunity work for Auckland; we already have the infrastructure and major events expertise in place and really wanted to be able to host our sailors on home waters.

TAU, on behalf of Auckland Council, wants to reiterate the region’s support for Emirates Team New Zealand and any future America’s Cup events.

