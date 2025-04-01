Police Investigating Roseneath Deaths
Detective Inspector Haley Ryan:
Police are making enquiries after two people were located deceased in a residential address in Roseneath overnight.
About 10pm last night, Police received a request for a welfare check for a concerned family member who had not heard from their loved ones.
On arriving at the property, Police located two people deceased.
A scene examination is underway at the property today and enquiries into the circumstances of their deaths are ongoing.
I want to provide assurance that there is no ongoing risk to the Roseneath community.
The Roseneath community can expect to see a high presence of Police while our enquiries are carried out.