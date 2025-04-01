Fatal Crash, Sheffield - Canterbury
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after the earlier crash involving a
vehicle and a pedestrian on SH73,
Sheffield.
Diversions remain in place while the
Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists
should please continue to avoid the
area.
