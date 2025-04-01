Kids’ Fun In Porirua These Holidays

Scale the heights at Adrenalin Forest. Photo/Supplied.

Easter and the first school holidays are fast approaching and in Porirua you’re spoiled for choice, with many paid or free activities and events to keep everyone busy.

If you’re of a mind to be active, why not give Porirua Grand Traverse a nudge? In its 20th year, the event, on Sunday 6 April (yes, slightly before the holidays) has something for the serious multisporters to a fun run/walk to do with friends or whānau - check out poriruagrandtraverse.co.nz for more details.

The Wellington Phoenix Women have one home game left at their Porirua Park fortress, on 20 April. Tickets are reasonably priced but keep an eye on the Council Facebook page as we have passes to give away.

Kai Tahi, meanwhile, is one of our city’s most exciting destinations. Along with a sustainable market on 5 April, there’s always the Thursday Grooves to check out - and on 15 April, they are showing the Rabbit Academy and Peter Rabbit movies at 11.15am and 1pm FREE. There will also be some fun play activities, so come down to enjoy the cool vibes and kai at Kai Tahi!

Other activities to consider these holidays:

- Porirua Library holiday programme

- Plimmerton community Easter market at the boating club (12 April)

- Titahi Bay Easter Fair at Te Rauparaha Park (18 April)

- City Nature challenge between 25 and 28 April (check out the iNaturalist app)

- Let’s Play activities on 14 April (11am-1pm, Jillett St, Titahi Bay) and 16 April (11am-1pm, Matahoura Park, Cannons Creek)

- Battle Hill Forest Park - check out those eels! - or any of the city’s bike trails and walks

- Test your detective skills at the New Zealand Police Museum

- Adrenalin Forest, Porirua Indoor Raceway, North City Tenpin, Pirate’s Cove Mini Golf or Awesome Bounce

