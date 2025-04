Name Release: Fatal Crash, Wellington Motorway

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on the Wellington Motorway on Saturday 22 March.

He was 72-year-old Alan Lindsay Ferguson, known as Lindsay, of Lower Hutt.

Our thoughts are with those close to him at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, including speaking to those involved in the crash.

