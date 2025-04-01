Name Release: Fatal Plane Crash, Lake Hawea
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a plane crash near Lake Hawea on 29
March.
He was Ivan Peter Van de Water, 65, of
Wanaka.
Police extend their condolences to his family
at this difficult time.
His death has been referred to
the
Coroner.
