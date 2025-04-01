Immediate Action Needed To Address Worsening Poverty And Crime In Te Whare Tapu O Ngāpuhi

Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi Chairperson Mane Tahere has called for urgent and enhanced support from the Government to address the worsening social and poverty crisis within Ngāpuhi. In light of recent national political challenges and funding/ job cuts, the focus has shifted away from the critical issues that are affecting everyday whānau right now. As the situation escalates, immediate government intervention is necessary.

"The crisis within Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi is worsening, with rising violent crime, family harm, and the devastating impact of methamphetamine use," says Chairperson Tahere. "In the past few weeks alone, we have seen three homicides and countless incidents involving drugs, highlighting the severity of the situation."

The lack of housing, jobs, and essential services are further compounding the crisis in the region. Chairperson Tahere specifically called out the inadequate policing in the area, citing the recent homicide of a Ngāpuhi uri at Mangakahia Kaikohe where police were alerted to escalating violence prior but were unable to intervene in time. With only six officers on duty at any given time to cover vast areas like Kerikeri, Paihia Kawakawa, Kaikohe, and Hokianga, the safety of our people is at risk. We demand accountability from the Police Commissioner and Minister."

The methamphetamine crisis in Ngāpuhi has reached alarming levels, with Kaikohe recently identified as the "meth capital" of Aotearoa. "We have local NGOs and over 200 staff from Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi Group working tirelessly to combat these issues, but more resources are urgently needed." Chairperson Tahere expressed frustration with the Government's decision to not allocate "Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities" (ROCC) funding directly to iwi, despite the widespread distribution of meth across the many Ngāpuhi valleys and region.

Throughout this entire time, the critical issue of mental health affecting both the victims and perpetrators of crime has been disregarded and overlooked by the government, particularly in the Ngāpuhi rohe. This neglect has compounded the challenges our communities face, leaving a vulnerable population without the necessary support and intervention they so desperately need."

"We need the proper resources to empower our whānau, marae, and hapū to fight this epidemic. We are ready to escalate this work but we need the Government to stand with us," says Chairperson Tahere.

Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi is calling on the Government to act now. "For months, we have been ready to do more for our people. It's time for the Government to step up and provide the resources needed to make a real difference."

Correspondence has be sent to the relevant Ministers and agencies, urging them to convene a hui with Ngapuhi Iwi and expedite the necessary initiatives to address the crisis in Ngāpuhi.

"We will no longer stand by while our whānau suffer. We are ready to act if given the support."

