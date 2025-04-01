Tasman Dry Weather Task Force Update

The prospect of some substantial rain predicted for the region this week is encouraging, but Tasman’s Dry Weather Task Force has kept all current water restrictions in place for consent holders.

This means the Motupiko water management zone will remain at Stage 3 rationing (a 50% cut in consented water use), while the existing Rainy cease take remains in place as per Consent conditions for permit holders.

Stage 2 restrictions will remain in place for Moutere Deep - Eastern and Coastal Groundwater Zones as these interconnected areas are still showing low groundwater levels, despite some improvement in the Eastern Zone.

As Upper Motueka consent holders above Woodstock will remain at Stage 1 rationing (a 20% cut) -this includes Baton, Wangapeka, Stanley Brook, Glen Rae, Tadmor and Tapawera.

It is important that Consent holders are familiar with their Resource Consent conditions as some may be subject to higher restriction thresholds.

These restrictions do not apply to Tasman urban water supplies or Council-managed reticulated water supplies beyond the conditions of consent.

The various models predict between 110 to 150 mm for the Nelson end and between 140 – to over 200 mm in Golden Bay over Thursday/Friday this week.

Minor amounts of scattered rain through the Eastern parts of Richmond/Nelson and at parts of Tasman, Moutere and Dovedale last weekend provided some minor relief to the dry conditions in those areas.

Most of the rivers across Tasman have been dropping over the last week, concurrently regional water use has been declining as crops are harvested with the exception of pasture irrigation.

The Buller flows at Longford of 16,500 l/s are at about a 1 in 5-year low flow having dropped since rain two weeks ago in this area.

Overall, the Buller catchment is dry, and it’s noted that those without irrigation have had issues with feed.

The few consents here have consent driven triggers – the current flows are at DWTF Stage 1 trigger threshold for this area.

Our dams are at lower levels due to several reasons – however the forecast rain is expected to lift capacity in the coming days.

Cobb Dam yesterday was 5.6 % full which is very low – this is a result of the generation over the last few weeks.

Te Waikoropupū Springs is flowing at 8700 l/s compared to last week’s 8500 l/s –this has increased with the Cobb generation.

The Wai-iti River flow at Brightwater is at 220 l/s and the Wai-iti Dam is at 67.7 % full.

The Wairoa River at Irvines unmodified flow is at 2335 l/s. Dam unaffiliated permits will remain at Stage 1 however Stage 2 restrictions may be considered for some in the coming days as specified in the TRMP.

The Waimea Community Dam is 44% full, due to a lot of water being released since mid-March for testing purposes. This, coupled with the expected rain this week, will enable a reasonable flush through the Lee and Wairoa.

The Deep Moutere Groundwater Eastern Zone rose a bit over last week but is back about the levels of last week re 33.62 m – the Coastal Zone has dropped a little from 19.47 to 19.35 m amsl.

Soils are still dry around the region, with both Waimea and Tākaka being below stress points.

Staff will continue to monitor river flows, groundwater and soil moisture levels in the coming days to ascertain the need for further measures.

Decisions will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Dry Weather Taskforce, provisionally scheduled for Tuesday 8 April 2025.

You can keep up to date with groundwater and river flow data by visiting our environmental data portal www.tasman.govt.nz/my-region/environment/environmental-data-portal.

