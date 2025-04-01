Oxford Terrace, Epuni Closed - Wellington
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 7:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Oxford Terrace, Epuni is closed near Brees Street while
Police respond to an incident.
The road is expected to
be closed for some time. Members of the public are advised
to avoid the area.
There is no ongoing threat to
public
safety.
