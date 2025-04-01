Update: Police Investigating Roseneath Deaths
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Haley Ryan:
The bodies of two
people who were located deceased in a residential address in
Roseneath overnight have been removed from the
property.
Two post-mortem examinations are expected to
take place tomorrow.
The Roseneath community can
expect to see a continued Police presence in the area while
enquiries
continue.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more