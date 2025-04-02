Update: Serious Crash, Waimauku
Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 7:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise two people have been injured in the serious crash on Old North Road this morning.
One person is currently in a critical condition, with a second person in a serious condition.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Motorists travelling through the area are advised to expect delays this morning.
