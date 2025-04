Serious Crash: Old North Road, Waimauku

Police are responding to a serious crash on Old North Road in Waimauku this morning.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 6.28am.

Initial indications are that people have sustained injuries. A further update will be provided.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and are deploying to the scene.

Motorists travelling on Old North Road are being diverted at the intersections with Deacon and Waikoukou Valley roads.

