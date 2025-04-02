Delays, Northern Motorway, Christchurch

Motorists heading from North Canterbury into Christchurch should expect delays following three separate crashes on the Northern Motorway.

There are no reports of serious injuries, but traffic is heavy on State Highway 1 north of Kaiapoi through to Belfast.

Police advise motorists heading from North Canterbury into the city to delay travel if possible, or expect lengthy delays.

We urge all motorists to take care on the roads, keep their distance and be aware of vehicles ahead braking suddenly.

