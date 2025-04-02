Overnight Shift Of SH1 Northbound Traffic

As part of the State Highway 1 Papakura to Drury project, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises the two northbound lanes on SH1 between Drury Interchange and the BP motorway service centre will be shifted westward overnight on Sunday 6 April, weather permitting.

A full motorway closure in both directions between Papakura and Drury Interchanges is required overnight from 9pm on Sunday 6 April to 5am on Monday 7 April to roll out this traffic switch. During this and other motorway closures necessary for this project, traffic will be detoured along Great South Road. If delayed due to weather, the planned traffic switch will occur on the next available night.

This temporary realignment will see the two northbound lanes shifted across to the west, after the southbound lanes were earlier shifted across to the east in February. These lane realignments will together provide space for a new worksite in the central median for motorway widening and stormwater improvements.

There will be further lane shifts in both directions across the life of Stage 1B of this project, similar to traffic layouts during Stage 1A.

For more information on the project and to sign up to updates, please visit the project page:

Papakura ki Pukekura – Papakura to Bombay project page

