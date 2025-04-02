Majority Of Kiwis Agree—Parents Should Provide School Lunches

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is calling on the Government to can its costly school lunch programme in light of a new RNZ-Reid Research poll revealing that 61.5% of voters believe parents should be primarily responsible for providing their children's lunches.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Rhys Hurley said:

"This poll confirms what we've all been saying: New Zealanders expect parents, not the Government, to feed their kids. It's time to phase out this expensive and wasteful programme."

“When even the majority of Labour supporters don’t support their own legacy programme and over $300 million being spent every year, it’s clear taxpayers are losing out.”

"No child should go to school hungry—but this scheme isn’t working. Despite the best intentions, the pig trough is overflowing and the waste is piling up."

“It's time for David Seymour to scrap the school lunch programme and use the money to fund areas like health, education, or targeted interventions for those families in real need.”



