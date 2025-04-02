Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
REVEALED: Auckland Council Splashes Out $50,000 On Waterskiing Championships, Leaves Ratepayers High And Dry

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 10:32 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance can reveal through a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request that Auckland Council's economic and cultural agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), has put $50,000 towards the 2025 University Worlds Waterski Championships.

The same request revealed $12,000 was spent by organisers for acquiring a resource consent from Auckland Council to hold the event.

Sam Warren, a spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, said:

“In the wake of another rates increase, the so-called economic and cultural agency thought it swell to splash out more money for an event that 99.9 percent of Aucklanders never knew took place”.

“It’s getting harder for Auckland Council and its CCOs to say with a straight face that they have no fat to trim, when we can point to these kinds of events.”

“The soon-to-be carved up TAU was caught up last year in the crosshairs of Mayor Brown’s CCO shake-up, and not a moment too soon. While these events might be nice to have, they’re a slap in the face to ratepayers struggling to live in a city that is increasingly unaffordable.”

“Rates capping legislation is needed now more than ever. Councils have proven to be either unable or unwilling to exercise restraint in spending—and we need legislation that limits how high rates can be increased."

NOTES:
The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is a not-for-profit community group dedicated to championing prudent fiscal management of our Super City. Membership is free and open to all Aucklanders who sign up at www.ratepayers.nz.

