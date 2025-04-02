Decision Made On Concept Design For The Taihape Town Hall And Library Redevelopment

Photo/Supplied

At its Thursday, 27 March 2025 meeting, Rangitīkei District Council decided on a concept design for the Taihape Town Hall and Library. While the item was discussed initially in the public excluded section of the meeting, it was agreed that the final resolution, due to the public interest, was made public.

The unique heritage façade of the existing two storey office space and library building will be retained and brought up standard to comply with current codes. The rest of the building will be demolished and replaced with a new build. This new build will have the same features of the historical building that the community has treasured for generations (including the hall, stage, supper room and toilets).

Council’s contractor, Maycroft, put forward this concept design following months of site assessment and exploratory work. The design balances the desires of the community - to retain the heritage features of the building and create a new purpose-built hall that can cater to several different events - while also offering a cost-effective long-term solution for the Taihape community.

Council and Maycroft will continue to work closely with the Taihape Town Hall and Library Users Group as work progresses to ensure the final product reflects what they need and want to see in that space. The goal is the development of a multi-functional building that serves the Taihape Community and attracts events and performances from across the district, region, and the country.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is estimated that this option would save ratepayers money than the one to retain and upgrade the existing hall and stage areas.

Rangitīkei District Mayor Andy Watson says that Maycroft have come up with a solution that the Council believe will be welcomed by the Taihape community.

“We have certainty moving forward now, which I think is important for the community to see that we have a plan in place. The cost savings that this design gives us is significant for a Council of our size, and yet we’re able to retain the heritage façade which the people of Taihape value the most,” says Mayor Andy.

Northern Ward Councillor Gill Duncan has been heavily involved in the project and has been liaising with the Taihape community. She believes that this is a good solution and will contribute enormous benefit to the town.

“I am delighted to think we can renew Taihape’s social heart, the Town Hall, retaining its iconic and immediately recognisable face and replacing the auditorium, stage and all supporting facilities with a new equivalent structure that’s warm and easily maintained. Saving expense is important to the community but the need to have a home for our full-scale musicals, drama productions, our dance academies and weather dependant events meant we had to fight for this outcome. To be able to achieve both is especially satisfying,” says Gill.

© Scoop Media

