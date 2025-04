Delays Expected North Of Wellington - Wellington

Motorists are advised to expect delays on roads north of Wellington due to a funeral procession.

A large number of mourners are expected to be making their way from Wainuiomata to Whenua Tapu cemetery in Plimmerton between midday and 1pm today.

It is not yet known whether this will be via State Highway 2 and State Highway 1, or via State Highway 58 over the Haywards Hill.

Police will be monitoring the situation.

