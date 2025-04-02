Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, Hastings Road, South Taranaki - Central

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 12:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are at the scene of a crash involving a car and van at Matapu, South Taranaki.

Thirteen people are understood to have been injured in the crash, which happened on Hastings Road about 9.55am.

Most of the injuries are believed to range from minor to moderate, but two people are believed to be in a serious condition. Four helicopters are airlifting people to hospital.

Hastings Road, between Skeet and Eltham roads, is likely to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

