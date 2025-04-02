Plan Ahead For 24/7 Closure Of SH12 Matakohe

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors will undertake road rebuild and subsidence repair works at two locations on State Highway 12 at Matakohe, beginning next week.

From Monday 7 April to Thursday 17 April, SH12 will be closed 24/7 between Matakohe West Road and Old Racecourse Road. During this time, westbound traffic will be detoured from SH12 onto Old Racecourse Road, then Matakohe East/West Road, before rejoining SH12. Eastbound traffic will take the same detour, in reverse.

The detour is expected to add 2-3 minutes to people’s journeys.

Residents and emergency services will need to use the detour. Residents within the worksite closure will be allowed past the road closure from the Paparoa end of the closure. There is no access past Horniblow Rd.

Work will take place between 6am and 6pm and will involve digging out the full width of the road to a depth of 1 metre. There will be increased noise for residents in the area during these hours.

Contractors will undertake work at two separate sites within the closure area to make the most of the closure and minimise overall disruption to residents.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

This work is being done as part of the $3.5 million Northland Subsidence Programme to address uneven road surfaces caused by land movement under the road. By rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, we can improve the longevity of the network and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across New Zealand with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

