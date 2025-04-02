Brewery Burglary: Offenders Don’t Get To Sample Goods

Police have canned the plans of a group of offenders who allegedly broke into a Helensville brewery.

On Sunday at about 1.30am a group of six people have allegedly smashed their way into the complex on Mill Road and took a number of items, including electronic goods.

The group had also unsuccessfully attempted to break into a Kumeū liquor shop, causing significant damage in their wake.

Waitematā North Area Community Manager, Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw, says a number of Police enquiries led them to a property in Avondale.

“On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a Blockhouse Bay property where a number of the stolen items were located.

“A large number of people were present at the address and subsequently three people were taken into custody.”

Senior Sergeant Henshaw says the victims were incredibly thankful after Police returned most of the stolen goods.

“Our staff worked quickly to bring this matter to a resolution.

“We recognise the impact this type of offending has on our local businesses and we are committed to holding offenders accountable.

“Police have no tolerance for this brazen behaviour in our community and we encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to us immediately.”

Three people, aged 13, 15 and 16, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

