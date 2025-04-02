Freedom Camping Bylaw Proposed For Kāpiti Coast

Kāpiti Coast District Council has opened consultation on a new Freedom Camping Bylaw, offering the community a chance to have its say on the future of freedom camping in Kāpiti.

Freedom camping is growing in popularity among international and domestic visitors, and research shows freedom campers spend between $100 and $400 a day during their stays.

Policy and Research Manager Hamish McGillivray says that clearer rules and information will ensure freedom camping is a positive experience for the local community and visitors.

“We know there are problems with freedom camping in some areas, including overcrowding, overstaying and behavioural issues,” Mr McGillivray says.

“The proposed bylaw for the Kāpiti Coast would help us deal with those more effectively and align with the recently updated Freedom Camping Act. The Act permits freedom camping in any local authority area unless it is restricted or prohibited by a bylaw, which is something we don’t yet have.”

The proposed bylaw for the Kāpiti Coast would increase the number of dedicated parking spots and provide Council staff with more tools to manage freedom camping in the district, including the ability to issue infringement notices (fines). This is not available under the existing Freedom Camping Policy which a bylaw would replace.

Following a districtwide assessment 11 sites with a combined 36 parks have been identified as dedicated locations for freedom camping on the Kāpiti Coast. Restrictions on length of stay and vehicle requirements will also be set out.

The sites include:

North end of The Parade, Paekākāriki

Raumati Marine Gardens, Raumati

Opp 62 Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach

Opp 68 Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach

Field Way north carpark, Waikanae Beach

South of former SH1 Bridge, Ōtaki

Ōtaki Beach carpark, Ōtaki Beach

Mangaone South Road end, Reikorangi (tents only)

Waikanae Park, Waikanae

Waimea Road beach car park, Waikanae Beach

Field Way Reserve, Waikanae Beach

Freedom camping is proposed to be prohibited in town centres, and areas where the environment needs to be protected from damage (including our parks and reserves), there are health and safety concerns or access issues.

Visit haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/freedomcamping to learn more and have your say on the proposed Freedom Camping Bylaw.

