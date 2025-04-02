Young People’s Fund Grant Recipients Aim To Empower Porirua Youth

Recipients of the latest Young People’s Fund grants will run programmes ranging from boxing to podcasting, all aimed at positively impacting tamariki and rangatahi living in Porirua.

This round of funding included two Tier 1 grants - $50,000 a year for three years, as well as five Tier 2 grants - one-off payments of $6000.

This year’s Tier 1 funding recipients are the Cannons Creek Youth Charitable Trust - which runs the Cannons Creek Boxing Academy, and Voice of Aroha.

The Cannons Creek Youth Charitable Trust will use the funding to provide their boxing programmes to local students aged 9-19 at no cost. Those involved in the charity say the programme will be "life changing" for participants.

As well as learning boxing skills, the sessions include a check-in process and understanding of the academy’s value system.

"This grant is acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication that the Cannons Creek Boxing Academy team and the Cannons Creek Youth Charitable Trust Board have put in over the last few years in growing and developing the academy to what it is today," says Cannons Creek Youth Charitable Trust Te Tumu Whakahaere, Paegan Edmonds-Topia.

The second Tier 1 recipient, Voice of Aroha, aims to equip Porirua young people with the skills and confidence to tell their stories, raise their voices, and create positive change in their communities.

Over the three years they will run workshops on digital media production, podcasting, and public speaking, with a focus on issues such as mental health, identity and belonging.

A panel of rangatahi aged 16-24 years-old representing a cross-section of the Porirua community worked with council officers to consider the applications for the Young People’s Fund before making recommendations to the council.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says choosing the recipients this year was tough as there were so many excellent applicants.

"There are many worthy projects out there for supporting our city’s young people. We’re happy to provide this assistance to a range of projects focusing on the environment, health and wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion."

Five organisations received Tier 2 funding this year:

Holy Family School - for their Pa Harakeke (Harakeke Garden) project which comprises a labyrinth of harakeke complemented by clusters of edible and coastal plants, and areas for students to relax and meditate.

Wellness Within - to run workshops aiming to educate, inspire, and support as many tamariki as possible in leading healthy, balanced lives and enhancing their overall wellbeing.

Porirua Multicultural Council - for projects to support the identity of young people in Porirua from different communities and help them into the workforce.

Wellington Access Radio - to support three short-run radio shows/podcasts with three different groups of young people in the Porirua community.

