Blessing Marks Momentous Milestone

90 Devonport Road was blessed today at dawn (Photo/Supplied)

Excitement is building in Tauranga city centre as 90 Devonport was officially blessed this morning. Local businesses are eagerly anticipating the arrival of hundreds more workers, bringing renewed energy to the heart of the city.

This is a privately developed project led by Willis Bond in partnership with LT McGuinness, architects Warren and Mahoney, Tauranga City Council, and mana whenua. Today’s blessing marks the formal handover of the building from Willis Bond to Council, setting the stage for the long-awaited reunion of council’s city centre-based administration staff. This move comes a decade after the discovery of black mould forced the closure of the Council’s old Willow Street premises in 2014.

Tauranga City Council Chief Executive Marty Grenfell says the move will consolidate four existing offices, boosting efficiency and supporting the city centre’s revitalisation.

“The long-term lease arrangement meant no upfront construction costs, and the new office environment will strengthen our organisation’s values of whanaungatanga and collaboration by bringing teams closer together, creating enhanced efficiency and connections.”

“Our presence in the city centre will further contribute to the recent positive momentum generated by the completion of the waterfront playground and northern waterfront reserve, and the ongoing civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa development.”

Wayne Silver, Willis Bond’s Managing Director says, “We are proud to deliver New Zealand’s largest mass timber commercial building and the new home for Tauranga City Council. We hope this is the first of many mass timber developments for Willis Bond. The project’s success is the result of strong collaboration between the Council, Willis Bond, and the delivery team, led by LT McGuinness and Warren & Mahoney.”

“It’s worth noting that the project has been delivered on time and under its original budget, against a backdrop of steeply escalating construction costs and stresses on the supply chain post-COVID,” says Mr Silver.

By replacing most traditional concrete and steel elements with engineered timber, the building’s all-of-life carbon emissions are around 60% less than that of a typical commercial building. It has also achieved a NZGBC 6 Green Star Design rating and features rainwater harvesting, electric vehicle charging, and extensive end-of-trip facilities to encourage active commuting.

Jack McGuinness, Manager of LT McGuinness Tauranga says the project was an opportunity to create something significant for the city.

“It's special to see the first mass timber building of this scale become part of Tauranga city centre. The project was a real community effort – from our local LT McGuinness team and sub-trades who delivered the build in a tight 26-month window, to training new apprentices, and working closely with regional timber suppliers and specialist consultants.”

“The delivery of 90 Devonport shows what is possible with mass timber – bringing sustainability, engineering, and resilience together to create a space fit for today's modern workforce,” says Jack McGuinness.

All timber was sourced from New Zealand suppliers: laminated veneer lumber columns and beams from Nelson Pine, glued laminated timber for external columns from Levin-based Techlam, and cross-laminated timber for floors and ceilings from Rotorua’s Red Stag Timber.

Following the final interior fit-out, council staff will begin transitioning to the new building from Wednesday, 30 April.

Tauranga City Council’s customer service centre will remain at He Puna Manawa Tauranga Library, 21 Devonport Road, with additional service desks available at Greerton, Pāpāmoa, and Mount Maunganui Libraries.

