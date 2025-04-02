Kiwirail Exposed For Trying To Secretly Flush $8 Million Taxpayers’ Dollars Into Cook Strait

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming KiwiRail following today’s decision by the Ombudsman, revealing $8 million spent on McKinsey mega-consultants. This comes after continued attempts by KiwiRail executives to keep the information from the public, citing ‘commercial sensitivity’ as a reason.

"This is a shocking revelation - $8 million dollars for McKinsey to tell KiwiRail how to do their jobs shows a complete disrespect for Kiwi taxpayers."

“No wonder KiwiRail fought so hard to keep this secret and only revealed the horrible truth when forced to do so by the Ombudsman. This just illustrates further the culture of excess and incompetence at KiwiRail. It is well past time for the Government to implement a formal enquiry into KiwiRail.”

“KiwiRail has a culture of demanding more and more taxpayers’ funds and this is just another example of KiwiRail flushing money into Cook Strait. Taxpayer money needs to stop flowing overseas and stay in the pockets of New Zealanders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

