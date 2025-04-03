New Community Board Opens Opportunity For Leadership In South Ward

Amberley – part of a growing South Ward community. The new South Ward Community Board is an opportunity for people who care about the South Ward to step forward and play a direct role in shaping its future. (Photo/Supplied)

The upcoming local government elections offer a new and exciting opportunity for residents of South Ward to step up and represent their community.

As part of its six-yearly Representation Review last year, Hurunui District Council consulted widely on the potential creation of a new South Ward Community Board, seeking feedback from residents on the best way to strengthen local democracy.

The final decision to have a new South Ward Community Board was made by Local Government Commissioners as part of the appeals process. After hearing from interested parties and appellants, the Commissioners determined that the South Ward community would benefit from the formation of a Community Board that would replace the existing Community Committee — creating better engagement, investment and strategic direction for the South Ward community.

Hurunui District Council’s Electoral Officer Naomi Woodham says the new Community Board opens the door for passionate local voices who may not have considered getting involved before. “This is an opportunity for people who care about the South Ward to step forward and play a direct role in shaping its future.”

With local government elections fast approaching, now is the time for those interested in standing for the new South Ward Community Board to start considering their candidacy.

“Residents are encouraged to learn more about what it means to be a community board member. If this is something you have been thinking about getting involved in, why not pop along to a committee or council meeting and see what they are all about,” Woodham says.

Woodham said having a diverse range of candidates to raise the profile of the South Ward community would ensure a strong, strategic approach to local issues.

“Whether you’re passionate about community development, local services, or giving South Ward a stronger voice, this is a real opportunity to make a difference.”

More information about nominations and key election dates will be announced soon.

