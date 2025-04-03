Follow The Stars For Matariki 2025

Applications will open on Monday 7 April for groups and individuals planning community events for Matariki.

Masterton District Council is again offering grants of up to $500 to help organisers, and planning a map of events running from Monday 16 June and Sunday 13 July 2025.

The Matariki public holiday this year is on Friday 20 June.

To register for inclusion on the Follow the Stars events map for Te Ara O Ngā Whetū O Matariki, and apply for a grant, activities must be aligned to one of the nine stars in Matariki (set out below) and be open to the public.

Registrations open on Monday 7 April and close on Friday 16 May. They can be made via the Council website or using hard copy forms available at the Council’s Queen Street Office or Masterton District Library.

Council Manager - Community Corin Haines said Matariki was a special part of the calendar.

“Every year the community produces great events, we're looking forward to seeing what they come up with for 2025.

“It’s an opportunity for our people to lead activities and events that celebrate Matariki and educate the wider community about its significance.” he said.

Matariki rises in midwinter and for many Māori heralds the start of a new year. It is a time to celebrate new life, remember those who’ve passed and to plan for the future. And it’s a time to spend with whānau and friends – to enjoy kai (food), waiata (song), tākaro (games), and haka.

Each of the stars in Matariki has a particular significance in te ao Māori.

Matariki - Matariki is the star that signifies reflection, hope, our connection to the environment and the gathering of people. Matariki is also connected to the health and wellbeing of people.

Pohutukawa - Pōhutukawa is the star connected to those that have passed on.

Waitī - Waitī is connected with all freshwater bodies and the food sources that are sustained by those waters.

Waitā - is associated with the ocean, and food sources within it.

Waipuna-ā-rangi - Waipuna-ā-rangi is connected with the rain.

Tupu-ā-nuku – Tupu-ā-nuku is the star connected with everything that grows within the soil to be harvested or gathered for food.

Tupu-ā-rangi – Tupu-ā-rangi is connected with everything that grows up in the trees: fruits, berries and birds.

Ururangi - Ururangi is the star connected with the winds.

Hiwa-i-te-rangi - Hiwa-i-te-Rangi is the star connected with granting our wishes, and realising our aspirations for the coming year.

