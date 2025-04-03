Maritime NZ Response To TAIC i-Catcher Report

The capsizing of the i-Catcher in September 2022 was a devastating incident resulting in loss of five peoples’ lives.

"We want to extend our sincere condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic incident," Maritime NZ Director, Kirstie Hewlett says.

"We recognise the work of TAIC in providing a comprehensive report and set of actions relating to a number of agencies and bodies.

"As regards to the TAIC recommendations relating to Maritime NZ, we have either already actioned these, have actions in progress, or have partially accepted recommendations, but may be delivering these in ways that achieve the outcome, but through different means," Ms Hewlett says.

Where the actions relate to how we work with New Zealand Police or other coordinating authorities in the search and rescue sector. Maritime NZ supports the recommendations.

These recommendations align with the work our Rescue Coordination Centre has already been doing with its partners, particularly with New Zealand Police in strengthening the way in which we work in relation to collaborating on search and rescue operations. We will also work with the NZSAR Council to support the consideration of whether all aviation taskings should be conducted by our Rescue Coordination Centre.

"Maritime NZ wants to again offer its condolences to everyone impacted by this incident.

"We fully understand days like this, two-and-a-half years after the incident occurred will be tough for the survivors, as well as friends and family members of the victims," Ms Hewlett says.

Notes:

For information about which agency undertakes SAR in New Zealand please head to -

https://www.nzsar.govt.nz/nzs-sar/awareness/determining-the-sar-category-1-or-2

