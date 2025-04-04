Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Christchurch Homicide: Man Charged With Murder

Friday, 4 April 2025, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury Police:

This morning, Christchurch police have executed search warrants in Northcote and Pegasus in relation to the death of Tyrone Munns.

Tyrone died on 9 March 2025 and Police have since arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with murder.

Follow the warrants today, police are now speaking with a number of people.

As this is an ongoing investigation and before the courts, police are unable to comment further at this stage.

We want to assure the community that there is no risk the public.

