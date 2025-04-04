New Name Coming For Wairarapa's Cultural Flagship: Council Votes To Rebrand Venue To Reflect Regional Identity And Reach

Image/Supplied

Carterton District Council has voted to rename the Carterton Events Centre to the Wairarapa Events Centre, acknowledging the facility’s growing status as the premier events venue for our districts while embracing our whakapapa.

The decision was made at the Council meeting on Wednesday evening [2 April], with elected members voting in favour of the name change to support stronger regional collaboration and marketing impact.

Erin Banks, Events Centre Team Leader, prepared the proposal, and welcomed the decision.

Erin said the updated name better reflects the facility’s current reach and future ambitions.

“This is an exciting step for the centre and the region.

“The Carterton Events Centre has gone from strength to strength since it opened in 2011 and is now seen as a destination for events across the lower North Island.

“More than half of our attendees in the past year came from outside the Carterton district — including many from Wellington and beyond. This change helps us meet the moment and market ourselves more effectively as a regional venue.”

Hon. Ron Mark, Mayor of Carterton, said the move makes sense as neighbouring councils look to work more closely together in the face of shared financial pressures and infrastructure needs.

“This is about being smart and future-focused,” Mayor Mark said.

“We have an incredible facility in Carterton that’s already serving the wider Wairarapa region. It’s time the name represents that reality.

“The people of Carterton can be proud that what they built now serves the whole region—and the Wairarapa Events Centre will continue to be a place where our communities come together to learn, create, celebrate, and connect.

“Looking outside our rohe, the market value of the name Wairarapa can only boost Carterton's economic status and profile. We will always remain grateful and proud to those who were instrumental in creating the Events Centre and we can appreciate that times change, and for our Centre at the heart of Wairarapa.

“It's not about losing our Carterton identity. It's about welcoming the rest of Wairarapa, and the world, to our home.”

The rebrand will be implemented in stages. Initial design and brand development will be completed within this financial year, with new signage, uniforms, and materials to follow in the 2025–26 year.

Erin said the team is looking forward to delivering the same high-quality experience under a name that positions the centre strongly for the future.

“This is a regional asset—and now, it has a name that mirrors the community it serves. With our 15th anniversary next year, it seems fitting to launch a new era with a new look and name.”

Events Centre and Council will now work with our community, including iwi partners, on changes and receive recommendations and suggestions on the transition.

© Scoop Media

