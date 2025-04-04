Name Release - Fatal Crash, Sheffield
Friday, 4 April 2025, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who was killed on West Coast Road, Sheffield on
Tuesday.
He was Robert Alexander McKinley, aged 66, of
Ikamatua.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with his
family at this difficult time.
The crash remains under
investigation.
