Incident: Maurice Road, Penrose - Auckland City
Friday, 4 April 2025, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a collision between a train and
vehicle on Maurice Road in Penrose.
The incident
occurred near the intersection with Station Road at around
2pm.
Emergency services are responding to the
scene.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the
area.
Further information will be released as this is
available.
