Waste Not, Want Not - WDC's Waste Minimisation And Management Plan Opens Soon For Consultation

Waste not, want not: The future is up to you, a plan for going beyond rubbish and recycling

Have your say: get in touch, attend an event, apply for funding!

Waikato District Council is inviting the community to shape the future of waste minimisation, with consultation on the draft Waste Minimisation and Management Plan (WMMP) 2025-2031 opening soon and Waste Minimisation Community Fund currently open for applications.

This plan goes beyond just rubbish and recycling—it sets out a long-term vision for reducing waste at the source, supporting a circular economy, and ensuring waste is managed responsibly across all sectors. Whether you are interested in weekly rubbish and recycling services, minimising rural waste, drilling down into construction and demolition waste, or looking to reduce waste in your home, marae, school or business, there will be areas of this plan relevant to you. Everyone is encouraged to have a say by getting in touch with us through our staff and elected members and by completing a submission form via our website or libraries and offices.

Mayor Jacqui Church is excited to present the draft Waste Minimisation and Management Plan (WMMP) to the community. “Our vision is to turn the tide on waste. While we continue to manage waste responsibly, we also want to focus on preventing it in the first place. While reliable rubbish and recycling services are a key part of what we do, this plan looks at the bigger picture—how we can reduce waste across the board and work together towards a low-waste future. We’ve got ideas, but we want to hear yours too.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Waste Minimisation and Management Plan (WMMP) outlines the council’s waste actions for the next six years, detailing what will be delivered, when, where, and how. It includes council services such as weekly rubbish and recycling collections but also focuses on strategies to prevent waste, support businesses and communities to reduce their waste footprint, and manage waste responsibly across different industries.

Waste Services Manager Sally Fraser notes that the community is already engaged in waste minimisation. “Council regularly holds workshops and events to help prevent waste and to dispose of waste safely. Our events are well attended so we know there is interest in doing the right thing with waste and looking at using waste as a resource. We still have more work to do – we could all do more to stop waste being created in the first place. Council is also focused on making sure our weekly collections are reliable, as that is a touch stone service for our community.”

One way the council is supporting community-led waste reduction is through the Ministry for the Environment’s provision of the Waste Minimisation Community Fund, which is currently open for applications. With $80,000 available, community groups, businesses, and individuals can apply for funding to support innovative waste reduction projects. Applications close on 18 April.

The Waste Minimisation and Management Plan (WMMP) is open for consultation from 11 April to 11 May 2025. This plan focuses on reducing waste at the source and managing waste across all sectors. At the same time, rubbish and recycling services are also part of the Long-Term Plan (LTP) consultation, which runs during the same period. Council encourages all residents, businesses, and organisations to have their say—whether it’s on waste minimisation strategies in the Waste Minimisation and Management Plan (WMMP) or the future of rubbish and recycling services in the Long-Term Plan (LTP).

Have your say at waikatodistrict.govt.nz/say-it or pick up a submission form at libraries and council offices. You can also request a copy by calling 0800 492 452 or emailing info@waidc.govt.nz.

For more information on waste events or the Waste Minimisation Community Fund, visit waikatodistrict.govt.nz or check the council’s Facebook events page.

© Scoop Media

