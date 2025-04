Road closed, SH2, Woodville - Central

SH2 near McLean Street, Woodville is closed following a serious crash this afternoon.

At around 3.30pm, Police were notified of a vehicle having collided with another vehicle and a building.

Initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed while a scene examination is underway.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversions in place and expect delays.

