Man Arrested After Assault On Parking Warden, Palmerston North

Friday, 4 April 2025, 7:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Sergeant Konrad Tamati:

A man has been arrested and charged after an assault involving a parking warden in Palmerston North recently.

Police were made aware of an incident on 26 March where a warden on duty reported that a man had thrown an unidentified liquid at him, staining his skin, clothing and work equipment.

Enquiries led to Police arresting the man today.

He has been charged with assault and is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on 10 April.

This type of unprovoked attack on someone simply going about their daily work is unacceptable, and Police are pleased to have made an arrest and put someone before the courts to be held to account.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

